How TV Could Be Transformed In 2013

Tim Cook’s interview frenzy last week stirred up a whole bundle of fun for future TV watchers. There was particularly intense interest in Cook saying that TV remains an “area of intense interest” for Apple.

Some took this news as further evidence that 2013 will be the year Apple really leaps into the TV fray. Even the Wall Street Journal, considered to be Apple’s de facto “leaky” channel, is in on the speculation–noting several prototype designs exist in Cupertino labs, with parts on order from China. Others cautioned against too much enthusiasm.

Inevitably in this time of bloodthirsty technology battles, it looks like several other big players also have ideas for bringing TV truly into the 21st century. New data from Morgan Stanley suggests that 18% of American’s already own a “smart TV” that’s connected to the web in some way, but only 13% know that they have this capability. Which means there may be a market for a TV that’s actually smart, and as easy to use as your average Apple product.

Today’s TV is amusingly 20th century: Turn it on and watch. Then sit back, let the content wash over you, and be a passive consumer–a position that’s in stark contrast to how we choose to listen to music on Spotify, say, or read our newspapers online or download and play with smartphone apps.

18% of American’s already own a “smart TV” that’s connected to the web in some way, but only 13% know that they have this capability.

That’s the first problem. The second is that where TV providers like cable companies have innovated and give you a free set-top box with built-in TiVo power and smart scheduling, the set top box itself is almost universally terrible. It often has a user-hostile interface, or it may be restricted in irritating ways by the cable provider…or perhaps both at once.

That’s why Steve Jobs once said there was room to “go back to square one and tear up the set-top box and redesign it from scratch with a consistent UI.”

Apple could do this with an evolution of its existing Apple TV product–which is already being updated with Bluetooth keyboard support. Slap Siri in the box too and you could command your TV without a fiddly remote. Siri could even make you care less about channels or paid-for-content: “Find me Star Trek,” you’d say, and Siri would dial to the right channel, or offer you the chance to pay for a show right there. If a putative Apple television also ran iOS apps then TV could change beyond all measure, becoming your chat, IM, video calling interface that also manages the family calendar and plays games.