Apple, Australia Fix Maps Flub That Stranded Tourists

Yesterday’s brouhaha that followed the stranding of several tourists in a remote spot that wasn’t the charming Australian town of Midura can be explained. Apple has already amended its much-maligned Maps system, following the warnings of the Victoria State Police not to trust the the iOS 6 cartography. It looks, however, like Apple put its trust in the country’s own state-run maps, which contain confusing data.
Australia’s official map service, the Gazetteer, shows a place called Midura Rural City at where Apple placed the pin for its second Midura location. Its significance? It’s right in the center of the area covered by the Midura Regional City local government. So, an excusable mistake rather than a howling error.