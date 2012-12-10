White House Joins Pinterest, Throws A Party

The White House has joined Pinterest and the social team is rewarding selected early follows with a holiday social in DC. For now, there’s one pin up, where pinners can suggest what they’ll want to see shared when the other boards go up on December 17.
The Pinterest board is the latest in a remarkably socially active presidency. President Obama answered questions on a Twitter Town Hall earlier this month, and his victory photo after the election became the most retweeted snap on Twitter.
[Image: White House Pinterest page]