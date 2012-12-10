advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

White House Joins Pinterest, Throws A Party

White House Joins Pinterest, Throws A Party
By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

The White House has joined Pinterest and the social team is rewarding selected early follows with a holiday social in DC. For now, there’s one pin up, where pinners can suggest what they’ll want to see shared when the other boards go up on December 17.

The Pinterest board is the latest in a remarkably socially active presidency. President Obama answered questions on a Twitter Town Hall earlier this month, and his victory photo after the election became the most retweeted snap on Twitter.

[Image: White House Pinterest page]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life