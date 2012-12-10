Apps For Kids Collect Data Without Informing Parents

Kids love apps, but most apps are data sponges. The FTC has looked at scores of apps in the Apple App store and on Google Play and found that most don’t tell parents what data is being collected about their kids, or how that data will be used. Only 20% of the apps the survey encountered had information about the app’s privacy practices, the FTC explains. In fact, “many apps included interactive features or shared kids’ information with third parties without disclosing these practices to parents,” the FTC team writes in their report.