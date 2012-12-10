advertisement
Gmail And Other Google Apps Are Down–What Are You Using Instead?

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

What happens when Gmail goes down? Twitter explodes with venomous ire, naturally. Users are quipping and griping over current reported outages across various Google apps, including Gmail and Google Music. Others are also reporting that Google’s Chrome browse keeps crashing.

Google has just updated its Apps Status Dashboard saying it’s currently investigating the Gmail outage reports.

A couple of options while Gmail’s down: Microsoft’s Outlook.com integrates with Facebook Chat, while this plugin keeps your Facebook Chat windows open at the bottom of your browser as you surf different tabs.

What do you use when Gmail goes down? Tell us in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user Eunice]

