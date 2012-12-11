Kickstarter has become the primary (and best) place to fund your independent, creative project. The beauty of Kickstarter (and other crowd-funding sites like IndieGoGo ), is that it gives both independent artists and entrepreneurs the opportunity to undertake projects that may not otherwise see the light of day and also gives potential audiences, customers, and clients the ability to fund projects that they themselves want to see happen. It’s the elimination of middlemen, gatekeepers, and the status-quo. It is the creation of a new freedom for creative projects and products. For backers and the artistically inclined, it’s the best place to support the arts and independent artists.

I’ve been a follower and backer on Kickstarter for a while now, but in my preparation to launch my first ever Kickstarter campaign, I watched and studied dozens of Kickstarter campaign videos to pull best practices and approaches for a successful crowdfunding campaign. But, since this was my first campaign, I decided to pull in crowdfunding expert Nathaniel Hansen to offer tips on how to make a kickass Kickstarter video. Nathaniel is an independent filmmaker from Boston who has been a part of dozens of successful Kickstarter campaigns, has a forthcoming book about crowdfunding on the way, and just launched his own Kickstarter campaign–an interactive documentary on the small Hawaiian town of La’ie. Let’s get to it:

Both a blessing and a curse (and the nature of crowdfunding), Kickstarter campaigns are often successful due to the emotional connection potential backers have with the project creators. You could have a great project, but if you come off as incompetent, arrogant, or disingenuous, backers are going to have a difficult time connecting to your project. “Be yourself! That’s rule number one,” says Hansen. “People are backing you, your story, and your vision. The pitch video may very well be your only chance to have a ‘face to face’ interaction with them. Remember that tone is important. Think about your target audience, how you want the project to be viewed and represented, and move forward accordingly. A good example of appropriate tone is Tim Shafer’s Double Fine Adventure Game pitch and update videos.”

Be sure to be true to your project. Are you making a comedy series? Then you better be funny. If you’re putting a new product into production? Then you better show it off and convince people it works. Be yourself and show why you’re going to be successful.

“I always advocate finding a team to help you with your video and updates, especially those who make media professionally or even as a hobby,” says Hansen. “This will remove much of the stress of creating the video from your plate as you delegate to those with skills beyond your own. But if you’re a one-person team, and you’ll be filming yourself with your webcam or phone, be absolutely certain you have decent lighting (natural or otherwise) and good clean audio. You don’t need special effects or a fancy camera, but people have to be able to see you and hear you. Again, I always advocate asking for help in this department, or even paying for help. It’s your first and possibly only chance to make a lasting impression and convince people to back your project.”

In short, you don’t have to create a Hollywood production for your Kickstarter campaign video, but you can’t frustrate the viewer with poor video and sound quality.

People are busy, so don’t waste their time.