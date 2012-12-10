Iran’s Answer To YouTube Is Called Mehr

Iranians are getting a new addition to their restricted online menu: Mehr . Mehr is a video-sharing website that will allow the country ‘s citizens to share short clips they have filmed themselves. The ethos behind it is similar to YouTube , which has been banned since the elections of 2009, after accusations of vote rigging followed President Ahmedinejad’s victory.

Censorship can be circumnavigated by using a VPN, or virtual private network, which allows web users to circumnavigate any filters.

Mehr, which means “affection” in Farsi, shares its name with a California-registered NGO which is probably not at the top of President Ahmedinejad’s charity list, it being a campaigner for human rights in Iran. The deputy of state broadcaster IRIB, said that, as well as uploading their own videos, users will be able to watch IRIB-produced content as well.

[Image from Steven Musil on CNET]