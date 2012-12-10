Australian Police Issue Anti-Apple Maps Warning After Spate Of Stranded Tourists

If Apple Maps users go down to the woods today, they’re sure of a big surprise , say cops in Australia . The Victoria Police Force has put out a warning to iPhone 5 users after several tourists got lost inside Murray-Sunset National Park.

The problem lies with the location of the town of Mildura, tucked away in the middle of this Aussie beauty spot. On the iOS 6 mapping system, Mildura appears to be 44 miles away from its actual location. With temperatures reaching as high as 46 degrees Celsius, or 114 degrees Fahrenheit (while we all shiver in the grip of winter, it’s shrimp-on-barbie time Down Under), some motorists have even been stranded for up to 24 hours with no food and water. Eddie Cue, the Apple exec now in charge of Maps, should be quaking in his boots, as Australian law enforcers have contacted Apple in the “hope [that] the matter is rectified promptly to ensure the safety of motorists traveling to Mildura.”

Tourists down under could do worse than check out Google’s Street View, which debuted panoramic vistas of the Great Barrier Reef earlier this year. It seems, however, that the Aussie police are not great fans of Google Maps either, as its federal force instigated a second investigation over claims that its Street View cars were harvesting the private data–including email addresses and passwords–of Australian citizens.