Twitter’s Instagram-esque Photo Effects Filtering Through To Users By Christmas

So, the divorce between Instagram and Twitter has now become official. The Facebook acquisition yesterday pulled the plug on the API which allowed Instagram users to paste their photos directly up onto their Twitter feed. And, as our very own Austin Carr noted, Twitter needed its very own sepia-and technicolor-shaded filters, like, ASAP, please. And now, photos from one of the Twitter boys seem to suggest that a Twinstagram-sorta service could be on its way–in time for the holidays, says AllThingsD.