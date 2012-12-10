Stuck On Holiday Messages For Clients And Coworkers? Steal These

At this time of the year, most of us have stack of holiday cards on our desks waiting to be sent out to friends, family, and business associates. Wouldn’t it be great to include original heartfelt wishes to each of those who are dear to us? But who are you kidding? Do you really have the time to actually come up clever thoughts or even search the web for someone else’s (copied) ideas? What you really need is a cheat sheet of clever quotes you can use, with sample text to add as your “personal message.”

As a public service, here are 7 quotes and corresponding (mostly tongue-in-cheek) wishes for your “personal” holiday greetings. Look out, Hallmark!

For an Employee or Colleague

“Truth emerges more readily from error than from confusion.” –Francis Bacon (Novum Organum–1620)

“Dear colleague, If you truly seek truth, my advice to you is to make many more mistakes in the coming year…just not on my projects. Best wishes for happy holidays and a happy new year.”

For a Boss

“Work in the main, is no longer the manipulation of things, but of meanings.”–Ernest Gellner – Philosopher and Social Anthropologist

“Dear boss, in keeping with your desire to makes ours a more modern and nimble organization, I suggest that we take advice from this famous philosopher. As a first step, I make a new year’s resolution to manipulate more meanings in the coming year. And I will start with my progress reports as a test case. Best wishes for a happy and productive new year.”

For a Colleague, Family Member, or Friend

“Advice is equal to limited experience and overgeneralization.”–Paul Buchheit, creator of Gmail and FriendFeed.