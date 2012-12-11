13 Innovative Travel Tools To Simplify Your Holidays

From figuring out what to pack to planning an agenda appealing enough for the whole family, traveling can be a nightmare. But with the help of a few apps and gadgets designed to ease each step of the way, you can free up time to do more of what the holidays are meant for: relaxing. Here, we’ve rounded up 13 tools to help you make it to 2013 in one piece:

TravelNerd

Ever spend 10 minutes wandering around an airport terminal in search of elusive bathrooms or charging stations? This free iOS app feature custom maps of terminals at the world’s 50 highest-traffic airports and includes locations of gates, bathrooms, ground transportation, and more. A cab-sharing feature lets you find fellow travelers headed in the same direction so you can meet up and split fares.

GoToob

These slick, silicone squeeze tubes from Humangear are easy to fill, drip-free, and come with built-in suction cups so you can slap them onto the shower wall. Little adjustable windows let you mark what each bottle contains so you don’t mix up your soap and your conditioner. From $6.95.

Pack & Go

Just accept it now: You will forget to pack something you meant to bring on vacation. But with Pack & Go’s $0.99 iOS app, hopefully it won’t be anything too important. Choose from several pre-made packing lists, or personalize a list of your own by scanning the hundreds of items listed in the app.

Sabi

Discreetly crush pills and keep track of prescription medications on the go with these sleek and portable accessories for your pharmaceuticals, created by entrepreneur Assaf Wand and Fuseproject’s Yves Béhar.

Localscope

When you’re deciding whether or not to check out a new spot, lots of factors can affect the decision-making process: Where is it? What does it look like? What are other people saying about it? Localscope tries to answer all those questions within a single iOS app]iOS app[/url] by pulling in geo-tagged information from more than a dozen search engines, social networks, and other sharing apps. Within Localscope, you can check out a spot’s exact location on Google Places, see photos on Instagram and videos on YouTube, read Yelp reviews, and more. If you find yourself frequenting the same city often, there’s a handy feature that lets you add geo-tagged reminders for your next visit–for example, you can tell Localscope to ping you with a reminder to try the enchiladas the next time you visit that Mexican restaurant you liked.

Ostrich Pillow

For $99, you can bury yourself in the depths of this pillow-cushion-bed-garment-thing, otherwise known as the Ostrich Pillow by Studio Banana. An opening for your nose and mouth lets you breathe easy as you snooze, while giant holes that hover above your ears provide snugly cave-like getaways for your hands. A word of caution: It is very likely that if you actually try to nap in public with this thing on your head, people will not leave you alone.