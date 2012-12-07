LinkedIn Launches An Incubator To Turn Employees Into Entrepreneurs

LinkedIn has launched [in]cubator , a program that allows any company employee with an idea to organize a team and pitch their project to executive staff once a quarter. Those whose ideas are greenlit by cofounder Reid Hoffman and CEO Jeff Weiner, among others, then get up to three months to spend developing that project.

[in]cubator is a more evolved version of the company’s “hackdays,” in which employees work on various creative projects one Friday a month. So far, LinkedIn says it’s approved five [in]cubator projects, including a tool called go/book, a meeting booking system the company is currently using internally.

Our only question: How did they not name this thing the LinkedIncubator?

[Image: Flickr user Matthew Knott]