John McAfee seems to be in the clear–health-wise, at least–and is back at his cell in the Guatemalan detention center.

McAfee had been rushed to a medical center after chest pains and episodes that his lawyer had first told Reuters were heart attacks, and then later symptoms of stress and hypertension. Hospital officials told ABC News that they didn’t find a reason to keep him around. McAfee’s lawyers are appealing the government after Guatemala denied McAfee’s first plea for asylum.