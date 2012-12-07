10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Rituals, Smartest Cities, And More

1. 6 Simple Rituals To Reach Your Potential Every Day
Fast Company
Amber Rae gives you 6 best practices to ensure that you are running optimally.
2. The Top 10 Smartest Cities In North America
Co.Exist
We all knew Boston was the smartest city in America, but find out which other cities round out the list.
3. The One-Minute Change That Will Transform Your Company
Fast Company
Small changes in behavior can result in great change. Here’s how.
4. Google Drones Launch In Africa
Fast Company
Ever the altruistic company, Google is off to Africa to hunt poachers.
5. Do Less, Achieve More: The Beauty Of Effective Delegation
Fast Company
Work less, do more, the art of delegation.
6. The World’s First 3-D Photobooth Turns You Into An Action Figure
Co.Design
Still pining for your own mini-me? This photobooth can solve your problem.
7. Artists Target Comic Sexism By Tarting Up A Male Icon
Co.Create
Artists set out to prove a sexist point. Hilarity ensues.
8. Take Note, Michael Phelps: Liquid Robotics’ Wave Glider Swims 9,000 Miles To Australia, Breaks Record
Fast Company
Surfboard coast to coast, the little robot that swam 9,000 miles.
9. A Real-Life Pixar Lamp That Interacts With The World Around It
Co.Design
This Pixar-inspired lamp is perhaps a bit too real.
10. A Bouncy, 560-Foot-Long Trampoline Road
Co.Design
For those of us who have grown bored of 10-foot trampolines, perhaps this 560-foot “tramp” will do.
