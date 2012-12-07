How Amazon’s All-You-Can-Scroll Kindle Content Is Bad For Kids

Amazon has enabled something that on the surface sounds great for kids: A child-centered service that runs alongside a family’s Kindle Prime membership and gives kids aged 3 to 8 unlimited access to Prime content on a Kindle Fire tablet. (Prime costs $79 a year, and the new kid’s FreeTime Unlimited package is an extra $3 a month per child).

But even in this enlightened digital age there’s a clear question whether unlimited content is more than kids can handle. Let’s discuss.

We know that mobile device use is exploding at an incredible rate right around the world–so much so, in fact, that it’s really beginning to look like the end of the traditional PC is coming into view. Our kids will, in general, grow up in a technological environment that bears little relation to our own childhood–they’ll probably never really remember what a DVD is, let alone worry about how big a pixel is. And though the awareness of the matter may have come a little late, there’s now much pressure to get kids coding in school, and education-centric programmable devices like the Raspberry Pi are flying off the shelves.

So getting kids used to tablet computing and mobile digital device use from an early age is probably a great idea. You may even be able to argue that Amazon’s model sets a great example, too–it’s legal, thus demonstrating that kids can consume content without breaking the law. And by offering unfettered, unlimited access it may even set up kids in a pro-Net Neutrality mindset. Letting them choose their own content may even encourage them to exercise a little independent thought.

Amazon’s not going to let kids wander randomly through its content database. Instead it has a curated access system to content like videos, games, apps, and e-books from partners like DC Comics, Disney, Sesame Workshop, and more. To protect kids, Amazon is working with Common Sense Media–an independent non-profit that rates content for appropriateness. And in case you’re nervous about huge bills racked up by in-app purchases, Amazon’s disabled that power for the FreeTime users. Sibling rivalry is also quashed, because the service means kids get their own profile, and their own interface for the content they want.

But there is, inevitably, a flip side. Actually, lots of them. For starters, plopping your kids down with a Fire and unlimited free content may be great for stressed-out parents who just need five minutes of quiet to do the dishes … but you can argue that if this happens very often, or for extended periods it’s not exactly healthy for the kids. Cultural anthropologist Mimi Ito, who focuses on how our society is being influenced by digital media, points out in an email to Fast Company that unarguably “like televisions, personal computers, and game machines, portable i-devices offer tremendous opportunities for learning and development.” The real question it “whether families and kids will actually take them up this way.”

That is, parents are on the hook to make the machines work for their kids.