Tim Ferriss On How To Make The Press Love You As Much As The Press Loves Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss, creator of the “4-Hour” empire, is nothing if not a media darling (we won’t pile on–he’ll tell you himself ).

The entrepreneur, angel investor, and best-selling author (his latest is The 4-Hour Chef, a doorstop of a book for clueless dudes who don’t yet know how to make scrambled eggs but aspire to “bacon roses”), is also a mentor in the 2012 Shopify Build-a-Business competition. Now in its third year, the contest has over 8,000 entrepreneurs vying for four awards of $50,000 along with personalized mentoring from Ferriss and other branding gurus like Daymond John and Eric Ries to help catapult their concepts to the next level.

Below, Ferriss gives us a sneak peak of a key lesson he shares with new entrepreneurs: you have to learn to tell your businesses’s story–and if you can’t do it well, you can bet the media won’t do it well for you.

“The best entrepreneurs I’ve ever met are all good communicators,” he says. “It’s perhaps one of the very few unifying factors.”

First, figure out the focus of your story–yourself, your product, a problem you’re trying to solve, or perhaps most effectively, a trend.

“If you’re trying to tie what your’e doing into a greater trend, you’re going to need other examples, and you’re going to need to get comfortable bringing in other cooperative competitors to create that trend piece. Learn the art of the pitch and of messaging.”

Once you’ve figured out your angle, you need to hone your pitch and your story through (you guessed it) practice.