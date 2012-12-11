The Best Way To Get A New Perspective On Work

One of the most painful unspoken realities of leading is to admit that leaders can be clueless about the challenges their people face. That’s why I have always felt that there are few opportunities better than stepping into the actual jobs of your people to see firsthand how these individuals are being supported or hindered by leadership–leadership meaning you.

The television show Undercover Boss, launched in the U.K. but since released in a number of countries around the world, features a senior-level executive, usually a CEO, who conceals his identity from subordinates while stepping into a front-line job within his own company. As the leader works alongside unsuspecting “coworkers,” he learns the challenges of the job and quickly identifies how most of those challenges exist because of shortcomings from management. Prior to this clandestine work experience, these managers assumed that the challenges at the front line were caused by employees, but their perspective changed as did the decisions they made after revealing their identities during an apologetic speech.

Try doing a subordinate’s job when they go on vacation. It’s a great way to learn how you can improve your organization. Be the receptionist, the purchasing agent, the shipping manager, or the order-entry clerk. See where repetitive tasks could be streamlined, notice where mistakes are consistently made, pay attention to where bottlenecks in processes exist, and take note of where people seem frustrated with their jobs. These are all opportunities for management to make better decisions and improve the organization.

Getting your hands dirty can reveal a lot more about the impact of your decisions than walk-around management can, and the changes you make in yourself as a result can bring long-lasting benefits to your organization.

When my staff members took their summer vacations, I would step into each role to get a sense of how their functions were connecting with and contributing to the organization as a whole. During one such experience, I discovered that a manager who was always complaining about her workload despite the tools and processes we implemented to make her work easier was actually never replacing old processes with new; instead, she was adding the new processes to the old, and in turn, lopping hours of redundant work onto her daily schedule. In one day, I was able to eliminate these redundancies that bogged her down, and when she returned from her vacation, I helped her ease into the improved routine. Had I not gotten my hands dirty, we would never have recouped an average of fifteen hours per week being lost through this manager. I’ve always wondered what would have happened if I had done this earlier.

Doing the jobs of others allows you to see how people are performing, and what they need from you to do their jobs better. Perhaps some teams aren’t following a new process as you thought they were, or that an idea you thought was working like a charm isn’t working at all. Note: I have known executives who have taken a similar tact and a few times regretted the experience. You have to judge for yourself whether you are staying long enough to have a positive impact or lingering for too long and causing others to feel undermined and hindered.

To truly understand your organization from 360 degrees, view it from as many different perspectives as possible. To broaden your awareness more, make sure everyone “sees” the same organizational structure.