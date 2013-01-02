The Most Productive Way To Meet Your Company’s Goals This Year: Choose Just One Word

Every January thousands of leaders, companies, and teams gather to discuss their goals for the upcoming year. Numbers and goals are passionately shared by leadership and written down by employees with anticipation and excitement. It’s an experience filled with energy, hope, and optimism.

The problem is that by April the positive energy and optimism felt in January has given way to the tests and challenges of reality. And the goals and numbers that were shared and written down with such passion and enthusiasm are likely in the garbage can, in a binder on the shelf, or ignored on the laptop.

Three years ago I discovered a better way than numbers and goals to refocus companies and motivate employees. My friends Dan Britton and Jimmy Page told me how each year for the past 15 years they chose a word that would be a driving force in their lives and work. No goals. No Resolutions. Just One Word.

I was inspired and chose “purpose” as my word for the year. I knew that by focusing on my purpose each day I would have the energy and strength to overcome the challenges and stress of traveling around the country. My wife chose “intentional” for her word and it helped her tune out distractions and focus on her priorities. My 12-year-old son chose “focus” as his word and it helped him focus more in school and on the tennis court. My 14-year-old daughter chose the word “motivation,” which was a great thing because she needed it.

Putting One Word into Action

After seeing the impact these words had on my family I started sharing this concept with my clients, who include companies, professional sports teams, hospitals, and schools. During my talks I explained the concept and power of One Word and asked each leader and person to reflect upon and identify a word that would serve as a driving force in their life and work. I suggested they take some time to discover the word that is meant for them this year. Then I encouraged leaders to gather their companies and teams physically or virtually and have each person share their word and why they chose it. The reason and meaning behind a chosen word is what gives the word purpose and power.

The stories and results from organizations and leaders that have implemented this simple, powerful idea have been extraordinary.