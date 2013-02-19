Fast Company Is Looking For A Manager Of Digital Ad Products & Technology

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

This position’s primary focus is to review, test, and implement ad product technologies to meet the demand of digital advertising’s ever-changing business requirements. A secondary focus is on ad traffic and campaign management for Inc. and Fast Company properties.

Review, test, and implement new ad product technologies to maximize ad revenue.

Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness, and have strong comfort in QA & troubleshooting.

Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.

Work with Development team to identify and troubleshoot any advertising related issues.

Meet with potential ad technology vendors to explore their product’s services.

Liaise between Publishers and Rich Media Vendors as well as other technology providers.

Effectively manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time frames (post-sales).

Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships.