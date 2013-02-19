Fast Company Is Looking For A Manager Of Digital Ad Products & Technology

Title: Manager of Digital Ad Products & Technology
Department: Digital Media & Revenue Operations
Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations
Office: New York
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
This position’s primary focus is to review, test, and implement ad product technologies to meet the demand of digital advertising’s ever-changing business requirements. A secondary focus is on ad traffic and campaign management for Inc. and Fast Company properties.
- Review, test, and implement new ad product technologies to maximize ad revenue.
- Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness, and have strong comfort in QA & troubleshooting.
- Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.
- Work with Development team to identify and troubleshoot any advertising related issues.
- Meet with potential ad technology vendors to explore their product’s services.
- Liaise between Publishers and Rich Media Vendors as well as other technology providers.
- Effectively manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time frames (post-sales).
- Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships.
- Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Development.
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year college or technical school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience:
- Strong knowledge of HTML5/Javascript/iframes/Flash.
- 3+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management or related field.
- 2+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA.
- Strong knowledge of back-end DART tagging (Asynchronous Tags).
- Excellent communication skills.
- Strong relationship/communication skills.
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects.
- Analytical thinker.
- Effective team interaction.
- PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Office.
Contact: ssuthiana@mansueto.com
[Image: Flickr user Gerlos]