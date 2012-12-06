John McAfee Suffers Possible Heart Attacks, Hospital Pics Tweeted

John McAfee had two heart attacks while detained in Guatemala, his lawyer told Reuters. He was whisked away to a hospital by ambulance from the detention facility that held him since his arrest.

McAfee appeared unresponsive, but when nurses undressed him, he said quite clearly, “please not in front of the press” twitter.com/mattgutmanABC/… — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) December 6, 2012

McAfee has been blogging micro-updates since his arrest, and also posted a call for support of his asylum plea. (It has to be said that he’s also worked very hard to blur the line between fantasy and reality, particularly when it involves news about himself). Earlier today, Guatemala denied McAfee asylum.