Why You Might Lose Some Followers On Pinterest Today

For $300, you can buy 500 Pinterest accounts from pinterestaccounts.org. Each comes pre-loaded with a few boards, an avatar and an attached Hotmail account. You can’t specify what category your boards will cover or which photos they’ve pinned. But you probably don’t care. Because you, pinterestaccounts.org customer, are most likely a spammer.

The account-selling operation promises that you will be “100% satisfied” with their service. Jon Jenkins, the lead engineer at Pinterest, isn’t so sure.

“We pay a lot of attention to those marketplaces and what’s going on there, and we use the information we glean from that to frame our response to how we deal with that stuff,” Jenkins tells Fast Company. “Just because there’s an account that exists on Pinterest doesn’t mean that it has all the same rights and privileges as other accounts.”

Jenkins’s team regularly restricts accounts that it suspects are spammy by, for instance, making their pins unsearchable or removing them from the public feed. On Thursday, it shut down a large swath of such accounts in the biggest and broadest action the site has taken to fight spam on the platform to date.

Because spammers often follow other accounts, in particular high-profile accounts, some Pinterest users will see their follower numbers drop after the mass spam deletion. Jenkins estimates that for about 99% of users, the drop will be less than 10 users.

Pinterest has automated systems and a feature for reporting inappropriate content that it uses to suppress porn and other types of undesirable content. Thursday’s effort, however, specifically focuses on spam that misleads users. It weeds out, for instance, the cookie recipe linked to a weight-loss scam site and the wedding dress photo linked to an ad for a “simple facelift trick” that makes a 57-year-old look 27.

How did Pinterest decide which accounts got the axe? Certainly not by hand. Like Google and other social services, Pinterest employs machine learning experts who have developed an automated process for spotting spammers.