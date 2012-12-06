Tim Cook On Apple TV: “It’s An Area Of Intense Interest”

In an exclusive chat with Bloomberg Businessweek, Tim Cook comes across yet again as a quiet, reflective, but very determined man. And one who may just make those Apple TV dreams a reality.

According to Cook, “Apple has changed every day since I have been here. But the DNA of the company, the thing that makes our heart beat, is a maniacal focus on making the best products in the world.” And in words that perhaps will quell some of the stranger investment habits concerning Apple’s stock recently, Cook underlines that “I love Apple deeply, and I’m having the time of my life,” and pointed out that “Jony [Ive], who I think has the best taste of anyone in the world and the best design skills, now has responsibility for the human interface. I mean, look at our products.”

In good news for the U.S. manufacturing base, Cook also revealed that “next year we are going to bring some production to the U.S. on the Mac. It will happen in 2013. We could have quickly maybe done just assembly, but we wanted to do something more substantial. So we’ll literally invest over $100 million.”

Stirring up passion among Apple fans and probably fanning the flames of investor heat, Cook noted in a separate NBC interview that “when I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years […] It’s an area of intense interest.”

Speaking to Businessweek, Cook was also candid about his feelings relating to Steve Jobs: “Obviously, if I could rewind the clock, Steve would still be here. He was a dear friend–much more than a boss.” And he also was surprisingly frank about the Apple Maps affair: “The truth is it didn’t live up to our expectations. We screwed up.”

And finally in words that may make him the CEO everyone wants to work for, Cook’s human side shone through in the closing phrase of his interview: “You know? I don’t want to work with people I don’t like. Life is too short. So you do become friends. Life has too few friends.”

