Reports of Imminent Chemical Warfare Keep Syria Trending On Social Media

Reports that the Syrian regime is loading bombs with chemical warfare beg the question: Is this Bashar Assad’s WMD moment? With NBC news claiming that precursor chemicals for Sarin nerve gas have been “locked and loaded” inside the armaments ready to be dropped on the president’s orders, reports of Iranian oil tankers’ collusion in the crisis, and Hillary Clinton’s comments that the Syrian leader is “desperate,” many are wondering if the West is preparing to do something about Syria, or if Bashar Assad is contemplating something drastic.