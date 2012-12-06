John McAfee Arrested In Guatemala City

John McAfee has been arrested in Guatemala City, where metadata stored on a photo had pinpointed his presence earlier this week. The sexagenarian founder of the eponymous antivirus software had been wanted for questioning in next-door Belize, after his neighbor was shot dead last month.

McAfee has been charged with illegally entering Guatemala and is being held in a detention center for migrants while his arrest is processed. He claims to be seeking political asylum due to police harassment by the Belize police. The police, however, deny this, saying there is no warrant out for the U.S.-born millionaire’s arrest.