The Big Numbers Behind Tech’s Highest Valued Private Companies

Not all private tech companies are created equal. You only have to name the first few that pop into your head to realize this: Square, ZocDoc, Fab, and Evernote. But there’s one thing they all have in common: They’re enormously valuable. And according to a new report titled “The Tech IPO Pipeline,” from CB Insights, companies with valuations above $100 million–including all those listed above–can be surprisingly similar. Here are some highlights from the report, which identified trends across 472 tech companies:
- The pipeline companies have raised a combined $40 billion to date.
- The average amount of funding one of these companies raises is $84.7 million.
- Sequoia Capital and Intel Capital lead the top 10 investors, based on the number of companies they’ve invested in.
- Unsurprisingly, California is home to nearly 50% of these companies. Surprisingly, New York and Massachusetts are in a dead heat for second place, with Texas, Washington, and Florida rounding out the top five.
- Most companies first started raising financing in 2007. But four of the pipeline companies first started financing in 1998.