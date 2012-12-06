The Big Numbers Behind Tech’s Highest Valued Private Companies

Not all private tech companies are created equal. You only have to name the first few that pop into your head to realize this: Square, ZocDoc, Fab, and Evernote. But there’s one thing they all have in common: They’re enormously valuable. And according to a new report titled “The Tech IPO Pipeline,” from CB Insights, companies with valuations above $100 million–including all those listed above–can be surprisingly similar. Here are some highlights from the report, which identified trends across 472 tech companies: