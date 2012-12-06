Can You Really Juggle More Than One Startup?

Serial entrepreneurs, like serial daters, come in many different stripes. Some are serial monogamists, exclusively entertaining one startup at a time. These people devote their time and attention to the one who’s caught their eye, moving on only when they’ve stopped getting anything from the investment.

Others, however, like to juggle multiple interests. These entrepreneurs have passions pulling them to Germany, Taiwan, and India; they’re intrigued by the possibilities inherent in mobile marketing, gaming, and trading. Their varied interests consume them all at once.

But does this latter group accomplish anything? They do if they court their ventures properly.

What it Takes for Serial Entrepreneurship to Work

Every entrepreneur has to remember one thing: Entrepreneurship works within limits. We have a lot of good ideas thrown at us, but we simply can’t do everything. We must carefully consider the best of the bunch, investigating and analyzing our options to ensure we’re putting our money and effort behind ventures that have true potential.

Here are key indicators that simultaneous serial entrepreneurship is worth considering:

Time : Can you dedicate enough time and attention to each interest? How long will these ventures take? Are you remodeling a building in a handful of weeks, or are you constructing a resort over two decades?

Money : Do you have enough cash to support the growth of your interests in the short and long run? Businesses can be as high-maintenance, or low-maintenance, as significant others.

Location : Does one require you to be in Alaska, while the other demands you be in Australia the next day?

People : Who’s involved in your situation? Do you have partners polluting–or supporting–your relationships? Do you have the right people to handle the workload and supply talent?

Sequence : Is one development already underway, or are you jumping into bed with both from day one?

Experience: What experience do you have as an entrepreneur? What kind of knowledge do you have in the field you’re adding?

Beyond this, of course, there’s the fact that the nature of the ventures you’re considering impacts your success. It’s much easier–on the wallet, the schedule, and the brain–to undertake two startups that work hand-in-hand with each other than to invest in two divergent businesses.

Businesses that dovetail with existing offers and services make sense on many levels. In any economy, but particularly a rough one, it’s difficult for businesses to grow or find traction in order to establish a brand that can keep pace in the marketplace. Developing complementary ventures allows entrepreneurs to cross-promote their ventures, reducing marketing expenses and increasing the sheer number of customers and opportunities for upselling.