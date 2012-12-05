The 5 Most Innovative Takes On Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five”

If you’ve never intentionally listened to jazz or never quite understood how to tap your foot to a 5/4 time signature, you still know Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five.” The man brought odd time signatures to elevators and medical professionals’ waiting rooms everywhere. But he also inspired a diverse array of artists who covered his classic. Here are some of the most notable.

He did it on harmonica!

There are straight up versions of the late King Tubby’s “Take 5” cover, but none beat the king of dub’s dub version from his 1970s album Declaration of Dub. Warning: May cause munchies.

Known as “The “Princess of Jazz,” the Azerbaijani singer, pianist and composer married Brubeck’s classic with her country’s own traditional form of improv. It’s weird!