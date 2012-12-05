Take Note, Michael Phelps: Liquid Robotics’ Wave Glider Swims 9,000 Miles To Australia, Breaks Record

Liquid Robotics’ Wave Glider robots have been in the news regularly for the last year because of the scale of their endeavor: Tiny wave-powered machines, swimming on their own to perform scientific studies, in the vastness of the world’s oceans against all the weather you can imagine. And now one, called Papa Mau, has arrived in Australia after a 9,000 nautical mile journey, which is a world record for the longest distance traveled by an autonomous vehicle of its type.