Russia 1, United States 0: ITU Members Reject Protection Plan For Internet

An early attempt by the U.S. and Canada to limit governmental control over the Internet has failed. The two countries, supported by Europe, were hoping to knock the governmental-regulatation ball out of the park at the WCIT conference in Dubai, where 193 countries are meeting to draw up new rules on cyberspace. The Russian delegation is attempting to introduce a clause bringing management, domain names and addresses and what they term “basic internet infrastructure” under state control. The proposal is supported by other member states.
Tim Berners-Lee has also joined the fray, describing the groups currently running the Internet as doing a good job. “These organizations have been around for a number of years and I think it would be a disruptive threat to the stability of the system for people to try to set up alternative organizations to do the standards.” Talks are continuing until the end of the week, when the 193 member states will begin debating the issue.
