Hostess As A Heritage Brand And The Power Of Consumer Nostalgia

Just as its hallmark product, the beloved Twinkie, is indestructible–spoil-proof, burn-resistant, gravity-defying–so, too, is its parent brand.

True, the company is bankrupt, thanks to poor management and shifting cultural mores that have rendered its products dated and irrelevant. In today’s society, junk food is a common enemy. Veggie chips pass muster. HoHos don’t.

But the brand itself refuses to sink, buoyed by consumer perceptions. In our brand asset valuator database, which examines consumers’ perceptions of and attitudes toward more than 50,000 brands, “esteem” is an indicator of consumer regard and respect for a brand. Despite a cultural shift away from its products, when it comes to esteem, Hostess ranks among the top 15% of all brands. That puts Hostess in a category with Kodak and Readers Digest, which continue to garner esteem despite plummeting relevance.

What gives? Hostess, Kodak, and Readers Digest are all heritage brands, evoking nostalgia. And nostalgia is a powerful driver of esteem.

But why? One explanation is perceptual scale. Consumers place more affection and trust in brands that they perceive as smaller in scale. Nostalgia brands, in turn, seem smaller to us because they conjure up memories of a time when the world seemed more manageable. A time when we didn’t scrutinize ingredients or fret about their effects on our health; a time when our photos weren’t instant and our magazine pages weren’t pixelated. Trust in brands has plummeted 50 percent since 2001. Brands became too big, too opportunistic, too opaque. In turn, consumers grew to prefer brands that feel small, intimate, and personal. And nothing is more personal than our past.

Ultimately, our affection for Twinkies, HoHos, and Ding Dongs is firmly rooted in our collective fondness for an earlier era (if not our actual diets).