How To Keep Track Of Facebook’s Changing Policies

You may have heard that Facebook is holding a vote on its governance page . Voting on revisions to Facebook’s data use policy and rights and responsibility began yesterday , and will end on December 10.

Facebook held a live chat with two members of its privacy and security team to set right some common misconceptions. They also shared tips about how to keep track of changes Facebook makes to its policies, and how users could find easy information about their accounts and data. As a follow up, Facebook will post a Q&A session with Facebook’s chief privacy offer on the official Facebook privacy page.

Here are a few things we learned from the chat that aren’t new, but sometimes overlooked: