Study: Hong Kong, Taiwan Are World’s Malware Capitals

Hong Kong and Taiwan have the world’s highest percentage of computers experiencing malware attacks, a new study reveals. Security firm Sophos’ 2013 Security Threat Report claims 23.54% of Hong Kong computers and 21.26% of Taiwanese computers experienced malware attacks during a three-month period in 2012. The lowest rates of malware attacks were in Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, all of which had a less than 3% attack rate.