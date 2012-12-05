The Long-Term Benefits Of Short-Term Thinking

I find entrepreneurs frustrating, especially successful ones, because their approach flies blatantly in the face of the strategic best-practices that were drilled into me by business schools and management gurus.

When I studied entrepreneurship, I was told to create a long-term vision, write a business plan, raise capital, and then build. The entrepreneurs we studied seem to follow this formula. But as I get a chance to rub shoulders with ever-more-successful business builders, I notice that they more often do exactly the opposite. Instead of plotting a course, taking the plunge, and racing to their endpoint, they jump, flail around, learn to swim, and end up often on a completely unintended shore.

Consider Wayfair (view recent commercials here and here), a home goods website that last year sold $500 million in products. I first came across the company unwittingly, the day before hurricane Sandy was scheduled to knock out our power. I figured we should get a generator in case the power outage lasted more than a few days. I logged onto Amazon.com and ordered one that promised to arrive by Thursday, likely three days after our power would fail, just before we’d have to dispose of our refrigerator contents.

Monday we lost power. Tuesday we enjoyed “camping” out with flashlights. Wednesday we huddled by the fire. Thursday, just as the cold and darkness were getting old, three events coincided. First, our power popped on! Ten minutes later, a box arrived from a company called Wayfair. Our generator had arrived. Third, after reading the box’s label, I hurriedly flipped through my notes from earlier that day and realized I had actually spent an hour that same afternoon interviewing Wayfair’s CEO, Niraj Shah.

Ten years ago, he met Steve Conine at Cornell’s engineering school. During the dot-com boom they built an internet real-estate classification system and sold it. They built a software company and sold it. By the end of 2001, they were looking for their next internet idea when the dot-com bubble burst.

Though experts lamented over the end of the dot-com era, Niraj and Steve noticed something strange. Many small specialty websites were growing. They came across a woman selling birdhouses out of her garage. Her website was growing at 30% a year. They realized that while the stock market had crashed, e-commerce was doing well. This created a window of opportunity: while others ran away, Niraj and Steve would move in.

They started buying up small niche websites and launching others on their own. They followed a simple strategy: provide great service, offer large selection, price competitively, and focus on categories not being adopted by others. By mid 2011, they had built a roster of over 200 specialty websites with names like “bedroomfurnituredirect.com.”