Obama Answers #My2K Questions On Twitter

A little after noon today President Obama announced he’d hop on Twitter this afternoon and field queries about his “My2K” strategy to potentially prevent taxes going up by about $2,000 for middle class families.

By 2pm, the designated #My2K hashtag was buzzing.

During the chat, the president complimented a Twitter user’s purple hair and called out to the Chicago Bears. At the end of about 50 minutes, he encouraged Twitter users to “call, email, tweet your [Congress] Member” to share their views on the proposed “2K” tax hike.