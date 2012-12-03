Obama Answers #My2K Questions On Twitter

A little after noon today President Obama announced he’d hop on Twitter this afternoon and field queries about his “My2K” strategy to potentially prevent taxes going up by about $2,000 for middle class families.
By 2pm, the designated #My2K hashtag was buzzing.
During the chat, the president complimented a Twitter user’s purple hair and called out to the Chicago Bears. At the end of about 50 minutes, he encouraged Twitter users to “call, email, tweet your [Congress] Member” to share their views on the proposed “2K” tax hike.
hey guys – this is barack.ready to answer your questions on fiscal cliff & #my2k.Let’s get started. -bo
— The White House (@whitehouse) December 3, 2012
Photo of Pres Obama’s hands typing #My2k answers @ whitehouse: twitter.com/petesouza/stat…
— petesouza (@petesouza) December 3, 2012
Here are the highlights from Twitter:
.@dontbeaprat cuts w/out revenue=reductions in student loans; work/study & college tax credits expire.Bad for growth.like your hair! -bo
— The White House (@whitehouse) December 3, 2012
Mr. President, can you assure us that any “fiscal cliff” negotiations regarding entitlement reform will not hurt the most needy? #My2K
— Phillip M. McKenzie (@pmmckenzie) December 3, 2012
.@pmmckenzie we can reduce deficit in balanced way by ending tax cuts for top 2% + reforms that strengthen safety net & invest in future -bo
— The White House (@whitehouse) December 3, 2012
As a home owner, I worry deductions for home owners are at risk. Is that the case? #My2k
— Emma Robertson (@soitgoesem) December 3, 2012
.@soitgoesem breaks for middle class impt for families & econ. if top rates don’t go up, danger that middle class deductions get hit – bo
— The White House (@whitehouse) December 3, 2012
Who will win it all first: Chicago #WhiteSox, #Bulls, or #Bears? #NFL #NBA #MLB cc: #My2k @barackobama @whitehouse
— Mica (@Mica4Life) December 3, 2012
.@mica4life da bears still gotta shot, despite sad loss this weekend! plus rose will return for playoffs!!! -bo
— The White House (@whitehouse) December 3, 2012
The White House has a Storify account of the full exchange. For more, head over there.