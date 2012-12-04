How The Walmart Foundation Innovates Corporate Giving For A Bigger Impact

Sylvia Mathews Burwell, president of the Walmart Foundation, has never met Marina, but Burwell has made a big impact on her life. Marina is the 24-year-old survivor of abuse and the single mom of a toddler whose dreams of becoming a certified teacher are being realized. Thanks to the retail giant’s pledge to help 200,000 women from low-income households get access to higher education and learn job skills, Marina was able to get paid for a six-week transitional stint at a day-care center, which ultimately led to full time employment and tuition assistance.

It’s no surprise that Burwell tells this story with an audible amount of pride. Walmart’s Global Women’s Economic Empowerment initiative is one of the biggest reasons she left her post as president of the Global Development Program at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and took up residence in Bentonville, Ark.

Sylvia Mathews Burwell

Walmart has drawn a fair share of criticism, especially after the recent class action suit (dismissed by the Supreme Court last year) in which it was charged with discrimination against female employees. Yet nearly a year into her new role, Burwell has presided over a number of programs that benefit women, such as a $7.7 million grant for the Beyond Jobs program and a commitment to buy $20 billion worth of goods from female-owned businesses aimed at impacting the lives of disadvantaged women, both in the U.S. and abroad.

For someone who spent the last decade working with the largest foundation in the country, with about $36 billion in assets, Burwell says she was surprised at how agile the Walmart corporate juggernaut has been. In her second week on the job, she recalls having a chat with a colleague about an in-store campaign. “I thought it was just a conversation about an idea,” she admits. “Not even three weeks later there was a plan in place.”

Likewise, when Walmart announced it would help the victims of hurricane Sandy, within hours of a phone call between Burwell, New York’s Governor Cuomo, and key staff from Walmart’s logistics, transportation, replenishment, and markets teams, truckloads of food were being delivered to the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for distribution. “The speed and ability to deliver really surprised me,” she says.

Things are about to get even faster. Burwell says that the Walmart Foundation is going to begin working with @WalmartLabs, the retailer’s Silicon Valley-based brain trust. WalmartLabs has already boosted the chain’s social media presence and its search engine in effort to compete with the likes of Amazon. Burwell says the Foundation is in the early stages of planning hack days for social impact, to find innovative ways to solve problems in workforce opportunity and women’s empowerment issues.

Right now, though, she and her team are getting ready to release the results of a social media campaign dubbed “12 Days of Giving” that makes grants to local nonprofits that are impacting their communities. When the initiative was launched on Facebook last year it garnered just over 5,000 nominations and awarded $1.5 million in grants to 145 organizations. This year, she says, Walmart Foundation received 21,600 nominations and plans to announce the winners starting December 10.