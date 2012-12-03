Dalai Lama Website Hacked

A website connected to the Dalai Lama’s YouTube account has apparently been infected with Mac software that places users’ computers under surveillance.

Computer security firm F-Secure reports that a Tibetan exile site was compromised with Dockster, a rare piece of Mac malware which can secretly log users’ keystrokes. Dockster itself was only discovered several days ago.

The website in question, gyalwarinpoche.com, is not the Dalai Lama’s official homepage; however, it is registered to the Dalai Lama’s offices in Dharamsala, India, and shares identifying info with the Dalai Lama’s YouTube channel.

