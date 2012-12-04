If You Like Delicious Coffee, You Are Going To Looooove The Internet Of Things

This is a scenario that’s fantasy right now, but it’s also just around the corner technologically speaking. It’s one of the secret benefits of the Internet Of Things, far more interesting than merely letting your fridge talk to the Internet. And its born of a hybrid between your dumbest household appliances, and some of the cutting edge tech that makes your iPhone work.

A handful of years ago, if you wanted to do even the simplest new things with your phone–play games, take a picture, or a video and so on, you had to buy a whole new phone. We all played this game back then, looking for phones with a camera, or one that could also play MP3s, albeit very clunkily. No surprise then that the average U.S. home has so many old, unwanted cell phones tucked away.

And then “smart” happened, and smartphones changed all that. Because they’re essentially small pocket computers, today’s smartphones can have a whole new OS uploaded into their system so that though the chips inside that do the math and graphics and take photos are the same, the capabilities of the phone can be significantly improved. In some cases, the new OS and the new third party apps it enables can even improve your phone’s battery life.

This is one of the best benefits of a smartphone versus a dumbphone.

The Internet of Things is happening right now–a slow-breaking wave of technology that will see some of the smarter bits of smartphone tech (such as wireless comms, tiny low-power CPUs, flash memory, and motion sensors) inserted into everyday objects to make them magical. Lightbulbs, garden sprinkler systems, security systems, thermostats…even your front door lock. The first generation of these devices will probably change your life in hundreds of subtle ways.

And then you’ll upgrade them with new core operating software, or the devices themselves (each one packed with sensors that let it sample the world) will learn how to understand you better. Rob Coneybeer, venture capitalist and Internet of Things expert, explained to Fast Company that it’s almost as if smart devices will be “evolving over time, getting better–not worse.” That’s an inversion of the use case for most non-smart gadgets you own today, which are great when you get them but then they age, or a new device comes out that’s cleverer. “If you think about what’s going on, these [smart] devices are learning,” Coneybeer pointed out, “they’re networked so they can learn from other devices and then they can act. They can get feedback on their actions, so basically they’re learning to get better with time. Nest is a perfect example–it learns about your preferences in temperature, and it starts to take guesses on what to do. So it gets better, and the longer you use the software the more you like the device.”