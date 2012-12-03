The Fipel, A Major Plastic Light Bulb Breakthrough, Darkens Fluorescent’s Future

Researchers at a North Carolina university have developed a replacement for fluorescent lightbulbs that is flicker-free. The Fipel, or field-induced polymer electroluminescent technology, is made from layers of light-emitting polymer with nanomaterials that glow when an electric current is introduced. The light burns brighter than a conventional bulb and is longer-lasting, says its creator.

Dr David Carroll, the professor of physics at Wake Forest University, believes that the breakthrough is more significant than OLEDs. “What we’ve found is a way of creating light rather than heat. Our devices contain no mercury, they contain no caustic chemicals, and they don’t break as they are not made of glass.”

[Image via WFU]