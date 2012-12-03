Google Muscles In On Amazon’s Locker Delivery With Bufferbox Acquisition

Parcel storage system firm Bufferbox is Google’s latest acquisition. The Canadian firm, which acts as a physical drop box, posted the news on its blog on Friday afternoon. The move by Mountain View is an attempt to make up some of the ground between it and Amazon, which has been rolling out its delivery lockers in Seattle, Washington D.C., London, and NY this year. As ever, Google isn’t commenting on the purchase, but Bufferbox, which has plans to launch 100 lockers in and around Toronto and Hamilton, merely says that it’s happy “to continue building out our vision within Google.”
As a postscript, this weekend’s Economist cover story–worth a peek if just for its amazing illustration—suggests that Google will need to buy a distribution firm if it wishes to take on Amazon on the e-tailing front (suggesting UPS as lunch for Google). The firm is already rumored to be trialing same-day delivery in San Francisco as a way of besting the online retail giant. How do you think it should be innovating in the tricky territory of online shopping? Suggestions in the comments, please.