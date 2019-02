Zynga is no longer bound to use Facebook’s log-in page, or process purchases through Facebook Payments, or run every ad sent over by Facebook. Also, players won’t be able to share their progress on Facebook. Facebook is free to pursue gaming partners in other developers or create its own games–something the earlier version of the contract didn’t allow. The changes kick in on March 31 next year.

[Image: Flickr user jeroen_benninck]