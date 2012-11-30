Payments Service Dwolla’s Latest Innovation: Turning Invisible

If the idea of an ideal payments system is that it never gets in the way of you getting what you want, then Dwolla is taking a step in the right direction: It’s setting its users free from its brand.

As of Friday, anybody can use the service to transfer money directly from their bank account to others without setting up a Dwolla account. And no longer do they need to launch a Dwolla app in order to pay at a Dwolla merchant’s offline store.





“Essentially we just do the dirty work,” Dwolla founder and CEO Ben Milne tells Fast Company. “We’re kind of removing ourselves from the equation a little bit, but we don’t really feel like owning the account holder is anywhere near as important as facilitating more exchanges. “

Des Moines-based Dwolla has about 100,000 account holders that make between $30 million and $50 million transactions every month. Because it cuts out third-party players like credit card companies and payment processors, the startup charges an appealing transaction rate. Transactions less than $10 are free. Transactions of any greater amount cost $.25.





In an industry where trust is a large factor, the startup has necessarily built a brand–including apps, consumer accounts, and a website–around its payments service. It’s bigger goal is not, however, to necessarily become a consumer-facing service, but to power transactions within consumer-facing services from behind the scenes. It doesn’t necessarily want to compete with Square, but power some transactions within it. Unlike payments API provider Stripe, which similarly allows third-party developers to install payment capabilities, Dwolla removes credit card numbers from the process, creating a new type of transaction. There are applications for the technology such as financial services that don’t involve a checkout button at all but use the same engine to move money for other purposes, like lending or peer-to-peer payments.

Milne calls Friday’s new features “one in a series of steps that essentially removes Dwolla’s consumer brand a little bit.”





Setting up a full-fledged Dwolla account takes three to five days. Now anyone can pay a merchant with Dwolla instantly and without opening an account, provided that merchant has installed the new guest checkout option. Similarly, a newly announced point-of-sale API makes it easier for merchants to accept Dwolla payments offline. Rather than launching a Dwolla app, users simply get a push notification to verify their purchase. Both features remove barriers to entry and decrease interaction with the Dwolla brand simultaneously. Says Milne: