The unusually large number of moustachioed men you’ve seen roaming around in the last 30 days comes to an end today as Movember wraps up with a record-breaking 1,122,000 million Mo Bros (and Mo Sistas–supporters who don’t necessarily grow real facial flair).

Each November 1, Movember runs a monthlong campaign in which hundreds of thousands of men pledge to sport moustaches to raise money for prostate and testicular cancer awareness. What started as 30 Mo Bros in Melbourne in 2003 has today become a massive, global coalition of Mo Bros (and Mo Sistas) who have raised more than $400 million to date.

Last year, Movember raised $126.3 million from more than 854,000 participants. Part of this year’s huge uptick was due to an aggressive expansion into seven new areas, including Hong Kong, Singapore, France, and Germany, Movember Foundation CEO and cofounder Adam Garone tells Fast Company.

The way Movember selects which countries to expand to indicates how important grassroots culture is to the success of its campaigns.

“When we launch in a country, it’s not because we’ve decided we want to take Movember to Germany,” Garone says. “We wait to see there’s sufficient organic grassroots support that demonstrates Movember can work in a particular country.”

Garone says he expects the number of fundraising flavorsavers–who each raise about $150 on average–to keep growing, pointing out that when Movember formally launched in Canada and the U.S. in 2007, it raised roughly $600,000 from 2,000 participants in each country. Now, five years later, both countries are at the top of Movember’s leaderboard, this year raising a combined $50 million.

Garone says he’ll be saying goodbye to his own Tom Selleck-inspired cookie duster on Sunday.