10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Best Business Books, Twine, And More



1. The Best Business Books Of 2012: Find Fulfillment, Get Productive, And Create Healthy Habits

Fast Company

Itching for a good read? Up your business IQ with the most innovative and enlightening business books of the year.

2. On Sale At Last: Twine, Your Gateway To The Internet Of Things

Co.Design

Twine aims to twist your natural world with the interactive through easy programming. What’s crazier, is that it just might work.

3. Walmart’s Evolution From Big Box Giant To E-Commerce Innovator

Fast Company

Walmart is looking to become, well, less like Walmart. Might the world’s largest retailer create a decent shopping experience for its customers?

4. University Of California Rebrands Itself With Surfer Charm

Co.Design

University of California looks to rebrand itself with its best asset–the ocean?

5. Lessons For 2013: Business Wisdom From Airbnb To Zappos

Fast Company

Start the new year right! Fast Company compiles the top business advice for 2013.

8. A 35-Mile Laser Rainbow Illuminates New York As A Memorial To Sandy’s Victims

Co.Exist

Artist Yvette Mattern aims to instill hope in those affected by hurricane Sandy by lighting up the sky.

9. Infographic: Watch NYC Get Buried Under Its CO2 Emissions

Co.Design

Need a little incentive to change your habits? Check out this graphic of NYC’s smothering emissions.

10. Does Creativity Come With A Price? New Insight On Creatives And Mental Illness

Co.Create

This study links creativity and instability. The highest correlation…writers.

