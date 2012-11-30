Why Even Sinatra Sang The Praises Of Co-Branding

Were there any entertainment brands bigger than that of the late, great Frank Sinatra? For over half a century, he put out an incredible number of classic albums and songs (as well as appearing in numerous blockbuster movies) and became known as the greatest pop singer of the 20th century .

However, he achieved his greatest commercial success not on his own, but when he teamed up with some of the leading music stars of the 1990s in his “Duets” album, the only Sinatra album to earn the designation of triple platinum.

This is a prime example of the concept of “co-branding”–when one brand unites with others to hopefully expand its consumer power and earning potential. In this case, Sinatra’s “brand” combined with everyone’s from Barbra Streisand to Bono to take it to heights even Ol’ Blue Eyes had never reached prior to this.

In an ever-more crowded marketplace, the opportunities co-branding offers for further market penetration are attracting more and more companies. That’s why, for example, James Bond in his latest film drinks Heineken beer instead of his traditional vodka martini–because the beer manufacturer thought it was worth paying the producers $45 million to brand their brew with Bond’s.

But you don’t need to go to the movies to experience co-branding in action. Just a stroll through a typical supermarket will quickly uncover multiple everyday examples, such as Lay’s Potato Chips with KC Masterpiece barbeque sauce taste, Hershey candy in Breyer’s ice cream, and even a Kellogg’s Cinnabon breakfast cereal. Co-branding can even make for very strange, but successful, bedfellows–for two decades, the Ford Motor Company teamed up with casual clothing company Eddie Bauer to create a series of SUVs branded with Bauer.

There are actually two ways to co-brand: either you can partner up with a brand owned by another concern, or, if you own multiple brands, you can co-brand within your organization (for example, Proctor & Gamble sells its Downy fabric softener scented with its Febreze Fresh Air aroma). In either case, the logos of both brands will generally be prominently featured in co-branding packaging and marketing. You can find more co-branding examples at Trendwatching’s compilation column of what they call “Branded Brands.”

Dan Beem, the president of Cold Stone Creamery, the ice cream parlor chain, has utilized co-branding heavily in his stores, using Oreo, Jell-O and Jelly Belly products in-store, as well as co-branding actual Cold Stone locations with Tim Horton and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores. He’s a strong believer in the concept because, as he told Forbes magazine, “Co-branding can be an effective strategy to survive down times and even grow. It can create new revenue streams, increase momentum and raise brand awareness as well as reduce costs”. Inc. makes a similar point: “If done well, these partnerships are innovative because they are new, unexpected, and they achieve brand objectives.”