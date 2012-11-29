LivingSocial Will Cut 400 Jobs

Any time you look, chances are It’s raining daily deals in your inbox. But trouble has been brewing at big daily dealerships, two of which are encountering big internal changes. LivingSocial announced today it is laying off 400 people, after ballooning to a staff of 4,500 in just two years. This company has said these cuts will help channel some investment towards its mobile side.
At the other big daily deals house, the Groupon board is considering replacing its top management, the latest loop in rollercoaster ride history of the company. In response, Andrew Mason himself has said that he’d leave if he wasn’t fit to lead.