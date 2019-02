How To Write Thought-Leadership Pieces That Get Published And Don’t Make Editors Want To Die

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect Fast Company‘s current submission guidelines.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Thorough research, reporting, and proper attribution of sources prevents writers from being dismissed as self-promotional gasbags. A former journalist, Lazerow understands that his industry–social enterprise software–is full of people hungry for information and fearful of being left behind. His guest posts about Facebook, advertising, and social marketing help his audience make sense of the industry, while establishing Lazerow (and his company) as a thought leader. “Think about who you are trying to reach, and then think about the top questions those people would ask about the topic you’re writing about,” Lazerow says. “Try as best as you can to answer those questions.” For the social media newspaper The Daily Dot, guest writing is a way to simply get on people’s radar. “We wanted to find opportunities to tell our story to audiences we weren’t already reaching,” says founder Nicholas White. White’s stories at places like PBS discuss the future of newspapers, using The Daily Dot’s experiences as conversation starters. To be successful, says White, “it has to be a real contribution to a conversation, not just an ad for your site.” Telling compelling stories about your personal experiences or citing case studies from your own company, in some instances, can help illustrate points about your industry or area of expertise and give you material that no one else has. Use Journalistic Rigor As the prestige of a publication increases, so does the credibility and rigor necessary to be published. For example, in a recent op-ed I wrote about America’s freelance economy for the Washington Post, I researched and interviewed economists, business professors, advocacy groups, and man-on-the-street freelancers, and pored over dozens of government reports in order to back up my point, that the growing number of freelancers in the U.S. is helping the economy and needs infrastructure. Thorough research, reporting, and proper attribution of sources prevents writers from being dismissed as self-promotional gasbags. And with all information publishing–whether objective news or content marketing–be ethical. Never betray your readers with misleading material.

advertisement

Take A Stance, If You Have One–And You Should Guest writing, says White, often best succeeds when it’s opinionated. “It can’t be like, ‘no, duh,’” he says. In many cases, that’s exactly the reason publishers will print expert commentary; you’re bringing something to the discussion that a traditional news story can’t. Your business should stand for something anyway. Why not leverage your unique point of view? Focus On What You Can Contribute, Not Self-Promotion “Too many founders think about guest posting in terms of, ‘How can I translate my sales deck into a guest post?’” Lazerow says. “If you’re just going to use a guest post to plug your widget, it’s useless and people will see through it.” Guest writing ought not to be thought of as marketing. The likelihood of directly tracking ROI (e.g. someone clicks on your byline in a guest post, then immediately buys something on your site) is very low, and not the best use of guest-writing opportunities. For young companies with small footprints, or established organizations wishing to align with certain topics, guest writing raises awareness, builds brand equity, and cements the idea that a company cares about an industry, topic, or cause. “Being a good source–through speaking with journalists and writing guest columns for publications–is one of the best ways to create value,” Lazerow says. And in the long run, it can drive business. As White puts it, guest writing is like giving out samples in a grocery store. “You get a taste and hopefully you decide to buy a bottle.”

advertisement

For more tips on how to get your story published (maybe even in Fast Company), subscribe to the Fast Company newsletter and consult its submission guidelines here. Shane Snow is a New York City-based technology writer, infographicker, and cofounder of Contently.com, a new media company that empowers journalists and brand publishers.