How To Write Thought-Leadership Pieces That Get Published And Don’t Make Editors Want To Die

If entrepreneurship is, as Harvard professor Howard Stevenson calls it, “the pursuit of opportunity without regard to resources currently controlled,” then business builders have a lot in common with journalists. And whereas entrepreneurs can learn much from the journalism trade itself, some of today’s top business leaders are actually participating in journalism, with enterprise-worthy results.

The way they do it is through guest writing, and the point of attack is the Opinion section or other places where publications print expert commentary. Whether it’s the governor of New York guest writing a persuasive essay on climate change in a daily newspaper or this guest column you’re reading right now in Fast Company, most magazines, newspapers, and blogs allot space for industry experts to share their points of view.

But most publications won’t take just anyone. And they won’t print thinly veiled marketing messages with no takeaways. Here are four tips for getting printed and breaking through the full-to-bursting inboxes at your top-choice publications:

Editors are busy people who are constantly badgered by pitches that are far off the mark, and they are the gateway to publication through which you must pass. So don’t waste their time. Convince them to give you a shot through at least two of the following three:

Note: Show you’ve got a track record of writing for legitimate places (the editor will infer you’re a good writer, and probably easy to edit). Your pitch email itself ( Fast Company does not accept pitches , only complete drafts) is another opportunity to show your writing ability, so let a little personality in. If your email bores them, why would they want to subject their readers to a longer version of it? If the outlet accepts them (again, this one does not), write a concise story pitch that shows you can write well in few words. (I recommend keeping your story idea pitch to 300 characters or less.) Tout relevant credentials or expertise in the subject matter (CEO of a relevant company, Albert Einstein’s apprentice).

These will make a wary editor’s leap of faith a little easier to make.

To get the gig–and the audience respect that comes with it–“you have to truly be a valuable source of information,” says Michael Lazerow, CEO of Buddy Media and frequent guest writer for Advertising Age and Fast Company.