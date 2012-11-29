iPhone 5 More Popular Than Presidential Race and Olympics On Bing Search

U.S. users of Bing were more interested in finding out about the iPhone 5 than the 2012 Presidential election. Despite the fact that the year isn’t yet over–unless you are an Android user, in which case you’ve got two days left before you ring in 2013– the search engine has released data relating to its top searches of 2012. And there were some weird results in there, alongside the normality that is Bieber fever, Kardashian mania and the usual TV stuff.