Amazon Takes On Data Management Lions With Cloud Computing Service Redshift

Meet Amazon Redshift . It’s the online retail giant’s data storage cloud and it’s gunning for the established data management services, such as Oracle, Describing itself as a fast and powerful, fully managed petabyte-scale data warehouse service in the cloud. Amazon’s CTO, Werner Vogels, claims that the firm’s data warehouse team, piloting the system, found it ran between 10 and 150 times faster than their existing system.

Should the existing data management services be worried? Andy Jassy, the boss of Amazon Web Services thinks so, saying that cloud computing packages offered by current providers such as HP, IBM and Oracle, which only last month announced its arrival on the Cloud, are over-priced and under-performing. “Customers are tired of it,” he told the AWS conference yesterday.