Microsoft Patent Shows Which Direction Its AR Glasses Are Looking

A patent granted last week by the USPTO shows the direction Microsoft is taking in the AR glasses market. Entitled “ Event Augmentation with Real-Time Information “, the patent is accompanied by drawings of sports and cultural events.

As Charles Arthur points out in The Guardian, pair this up with Microsoft’s recent breakthrough on the speech translation tech front, and you’ve got yourself a real live niche. Google is the one to beat, however, with its Glass project which is almost up and running.

In recent years Microsoft has been the recipient of the wooden spoon in the lifestyle tech race, as Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook have all powered ahead of the out-of-shape software nabob. Microsoft’s determination to fight back in the world’s living rooms and backpacks have, however, shown some pluck and spirit.

[Images from Microsoft]