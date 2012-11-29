5 Huge Misconceptions About Your “Average User”

Despite the pandemic proliferation of “Share this” buttons and smartphone apps with little “send this out” arrows, 82 percent of all web content sharing happens by simple copy-and-paste . This might sound surprising to you, but only because you haven’t seen what else is in the web’s eye-opening We’re Not Quite Ready Dept.

For the smartphone-toting, Chrome-browsing, two-finger-right-clicking set, so many aspects of modern computer work have become easily assumed skills. It’s high time we took a step back from the “App Economy” and futuristic indicators to see what second-nature technology knowledge isn’t quite mainstream, to the great chagrin of every software developer and support desk worker out there.

Why do publishers bother with a table of contents and index for ebooks? Why create section headers for longer web texts? Daniel Russell, search anthropologist at Google, will tell you why.

Out of at least 2,512 U.S. internet users he had worked with in 2010, 90 percent did not know how to “Find” words on a web page, by pressing Control+F/Command+F or otherwise. In 2011, Brennan restated that percentage to The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal. Suffice to say, a massive cultural movement toward understanding and utilizing keyboard shortcuts for data-seeking purposes wasn’t a national priority in 2012, and 2013 isn’t looking so great, either.

Ever read a film review, look back at the star or letter grade the critic assigned the film, and wonder if something got switched in editing? That’s what it’s like for 70 percent of the reviews in Apple’s App Store, according to one recent study.

Russian app maker and analyzer Empatika performed a sentiment analysis on some half a million posted reviews in the App Store, for representative apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Google’s new YouTube app. They found that 52 percent posted only positive reviews, 43 percent wrote both positive and negative reviews, and only 5 percent went entirely negative. So Apple kept rogue hate-sprayers out of their Store, but they also prevent developers without alternate feedback and survey tools from seeing what’s really going on with their product.

TechCrunch provides one example: an app described as “completely unusable” in a review, but given a five-star rating. You’ll see other apps with “On the one hand … on the other” caveats, which cry out for a 2-4-star rating, but stuck along the one-or-five spectrum. And nearly every app maker and content maker asks their fans these days to review them in the App Store. Don’t always trust the vox populi for the veritas on what makes for a good app.